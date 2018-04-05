Stompie burnt into Winnie legacy - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Stompie burnt into Winnie legacy – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
Stompie burnt into Winnie legacy
Mail & Guardian
There is no speaking of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without hearing about the 14-year-old boy Moeketsi “Stompie” Seipei, an activist from the Free State and still a hero in the province, who was murdered in 1989. After nearly 30 years of questions and …
