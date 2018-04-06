Stompie's mother at peace with Winnie - SowetanLIVE Sunday World — Nigeria Today

Stompie’s mother at peace with Winnie – SowetanLIVE Sunday World
Stompie's mother at peace with Winnie
Moeketsi "Stompie" Seipei's mother would like to attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral but cannot afford to. Even worse, she may not be able to follow proceedings on TV as her set broke on Easter Monday while she was watching the coverage of …
'It's a lie that Winnie killed Stompie,' says Vytjie Mentor
