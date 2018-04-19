Stop demonizing PDP, Dickson tells APC -led FG — Nigeria Today

Stop demonizing PDP, Dickson tells APC -led FG

…asks Buhari to urgently unite Nigeria …directs Civil Service Commission’s Boss To Declare Vacancies For Employment Bayelsa State Governor, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson on Wednesday, vowed that his administration would not be dissuaded from bequeathing a highly professionalized, disciplined and motivated public service through the ongoing reforms. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

