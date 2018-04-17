Stop PDP induced violence in Rivers, APC advises Wike — Nigeria Today

Stop PDP induced violence in Rivers, APC advises Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed worry at the resumption shooting and maiming that tat has characterised the nomination process for the local government council election for chairmen and councillors by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State. APC says that it is shocking to note that mere primaries for chairmen and councillors for a supposed local council election will result in the largescale shootings, maiming and violence that are now further compounding the dangers of kidnapping, robberies and killings that Rivers people and residents are living under. The party alleges that the ongoing PDP-on-PDP orgy of violence underscores our consistent position that Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP are responsible for the spate of killings and violence that have bedevilled Rivers State before, during and after the 2015 and subsequent elections in Rivers State.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

