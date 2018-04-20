Stop trivialising killings in Nigeria – Christian Council warns FG — Nigeria Today

Stop trivialising killings in Nigeria – Christian Council warns FG

The Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Thursday, accused the Federal Government of trivialising and playing down the violent activities of killer-herdsmen in the country. It also claimed that forces of Islamisation in Nigeria were still moving sharply, noting that some people were pushing the agenda of Islamisation and trying to force everybody to convert to […]

Stop trivialising killings in Nigeria – Christian Council warns FG

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

