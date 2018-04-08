Storm In Ibadan Wrecks University, Almost Kills Staff And Students — Nigeria Today

Storm In Ibadan Wrecks University, Almost Kills Staff And Students

A rainstorm in Ibadan on Friday destroyed some of University of Ibadan’s building, Three members of staff and some students of the University were able to escape. The storm wrecked cars, hostels, offices and the official quarters. Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, the school’s Director of Public Communication, who spoke to our correspondent on behalf of the […]

The post Storm In Ibadan Wrecks University, Almost Kills Staff And Students appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

