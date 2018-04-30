Trump campaign has paid for portion of Michael Cohen's legal fees - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Trump campaign has paid for portion of Michael Cohen’s legal fees – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Trump campaign has paid for portion of Michael Cohen's legal fees
Daily Mail
President Donald Trump's presidential reelection campaign has paid more than $200,000 to foot legal expenses for longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under criminal investigation and poses a potential threat to Trump. The payments are for 'legal …
“The Fight Goes On”: Michael Cohen, Surprised by Trump's Comments, Is Ready to Fight the Good Fight
Stormy Daniels Sues Trump for Defamation
Stormy Daniels sues President Trump for defamation over Twitter comments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!