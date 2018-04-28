Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV
Pulse Nigeria
An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Huthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported Saturday. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency …
The Latest: Funeral held for aid worker killed in Yemen
Saudi Arabia says leading Houthi rebels killed i
Saudi air strike kills over 50 Houthi rebels in Yemen, top 10 developments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!