 Striking Abia Poly Lecturers Disrupt Matriculation Ceremony — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Striking Abia Poly Lecturers Disrupt Matriculation Ceremony

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Striking Abia Poly Lecturers Disrupt Matriculation Ceremony over nonpayment of their 11 months arrears of salary. The 24th Abia State Polytechnic matriculation ceremony did not go down well on Thursday, April 12, as the school lecturers invaded the matriculation venue and disrupted the event. The lecturers who started a strike action on Monday, April 9, over the nonpayment …

The post Striking Abia Poly Lecturers Disrupt Matriculation Ceremony appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.