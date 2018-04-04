Student, 23, charged with stealing N200, 000 phones in Lagos traffic — Nigeria Today

Student, 23, charged with stealing N200, 000 phones in Lagos traffic

A 23-year-old student, Arafat Ayoola, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with snatching two phones worth N200,000 in the traffic. Ayoola, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing. Police Prosecutor Godwin Awase alleged that the accused committed the offences on March 2 in Ikeja. He […]

