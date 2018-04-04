Student allegedly steals N200,000 phones in Lagos traffic - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Student allegedly steals N200,000 phones in Lagos traffic – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Student allegedly steals N200,000 phones in Lagos traffic
The Punch
A 23-year-old student, Arafat Ayoola, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates' Court in Lagos, charged with snatching two phones worth N200,000 in the traffic. Ayoola, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy and …
Carpenter, 40, docked for allegedly defiling neighbour's 10-year-old daughter
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!