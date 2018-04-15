Student Commits Suicide After Learning He Had Repeated The Year For The Second Time — Nigeria Today

Student Commits Suicide After Learning He Had Repeated The Year For The Second Time

Orumah Efemena, a Pharmacy department student of the Delta State University, Abraka, has reportedly poisoned himself after getting a two-semester extension from the school authorities due to his bad results in his final year examination. On Wednesday the deceased allegedly swallowed two containers of insecticide after his discovery that he would be spending another session […]

The post Student Commits Suicide After Learning He Had Repeated The Year For The Second Time appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

