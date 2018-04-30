Student Who Paid N321K For The New Iphone X Cries Out After He Gets A Box Filled With Concrete (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Student Who Paid N321K For The New Iphone X Cries Out After He Gets A Box Filled With Concrete (Photos)

A student who paid hundreds of pounds for an iPhone box filled with concrete wants to stop others falling victim to the scam. Newcastle University student Omar thought he had found a bargain when he discovered a new iPhone X for sale online for £650. Little did he realise that he was about to […]

The post Student Who Paid N321K For The New Iphone X Cries Out After He Gets A Box Filled With Concrete (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

