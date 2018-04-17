 Study shows dangers taking painkillers during pregnancy — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Study shows dangers taking painkillers during pregnancy

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Pregnant women who take painkillers could be harming the fertility of their unborn child, and even that of future generations, a new study has showed. Researchers from Edinburgh University looked at the effects of paracetamol and ibuprofen on samples of human foetal testes and ovaries. The results indicated that ovaries exposed to paracetamol for one week had more than 40 per cent fewer egg-producing cells.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.