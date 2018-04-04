 Sub-Saharan Africa economy to surpass $2 trillion by 2020 – IFC - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sub-Saharan Africa economy to surpass $2 trillion by 2020 – IFC – Capital FM Kenya

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Sub-Saharan Africa economy to surpass $2 trillion by 2020 – IFC
Capital FM Kenya
By KENNEDY KANGETHE, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The International Finance Corporation projects Sub-Saharan Africa economy will surpass the $ 2 trillion in the next two years. In a new report, IFC says despite the recent economic drag, Africa is a rapidly
Sub-Saharan Africa remains the dominant force in mobile moneyVanguard
100 million persons will join the middle class in sub-Saharan Africa, by 2030 (IFC)Ecofin Agency: Economic information from Africa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.