Sub-Saharan Africa remains the dominant force in mobile money - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Sub-Saharan Africa remains the dominant force in mobile money – Vanguard



Vanguard Sub-Saharan Africa remains the dominant force in mobile money

Vanguard

Mobile money hasn't just changed the economic and social fabric of Africa. It has changed the world. Latest research shows that in 2017, the mobile money industry processed transactions worth USD$1 billion a day, generating direct revenues of over $2.4 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

