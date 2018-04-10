 Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria - World Pipelines — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria – World Pipelines

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


World Pipelines

Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria
World Pipelines
Subsea 7 S.A. today announced the award of a substantial1 contract by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) for the Production Uplift Pipeline Projects (PUPP) in shallow water, offshore Nigeria. The contract scope includes engineering, construction
Subsea 7 inks Nigerian deal worth up to $300mTradeWinds
Subsea 7 wins Nigerian contractUpstream Online
Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore NigeriaYour Oil and Gas News (press release)
Energy Voice –Splash 247 –The Lincolnian Online –Week Herald
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.