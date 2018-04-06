Subsidy on petrol rises 81% in a month to N1.4 trillion — Kachikwu — Nigeria Today

Subsidy on petrol rises 81% in a month to N1.4 trillion — Kachikwu
The latest figure is about 81 per cent higher than the earlier figure of N774 million daily given on March.
The post Subsidy on petrol rises 81% in a month to N1.4 trillion — Kachikwu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!