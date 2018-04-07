Such a Blessing: African record spurs sprinter Okagbare - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Such a Blessing: African record spurs sprinter Okagbare – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Such a Blessing: African record spurs sprinter Okagbare
Vanguard
Blessing Okagbare's quest to successfully defend her Commonwealth Games 100 and 200 metres sprint titles will be boosted by her new African record over the longer distance. Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare celebrates winning the women's 100m athletics event …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!