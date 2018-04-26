 SUG President Of Nigerian University Battles For Life After Being Beaten To Stupor (Video) — Nigeria Today
SUG President Of Nigerian University Battles For Life After Being Beaten To Stupor (Video)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A video has shown the the Student Union President of the Niger Delta University (NDU) in a sorry state after he was attacked. Local reports show that the young man is currently battling for survival at Tantua hospital, Amassoma, Bayelsa State. It is reported that the SUG president was beaten to a pulp by thugs […]

