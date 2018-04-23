 Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57 – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57
Vanguard
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 57 people including women and children and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations. A wounded Afgan resident
Suicide Blast Kills Dozens at Kabul Voter Registration CentreYahoo News
At least 57 killed, 119 hurt in suicide attack at Kabul voter registration centerInquirer.net
Toll from Kabul bombing climbs to 57 deadfox2now.com
New York Times –The Mercury News –Nasdaq –CBS News
all 327 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.