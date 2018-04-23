Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre kills 57
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 57 people including women and children and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations. A wounded Afgan resident …
