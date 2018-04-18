 Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show – The Punch

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Suicide machine draws crowds at Amsterdam funeral show
The Punch
A controversial suicide pod that enables its occupant to kill themselves at a press of a button went on display at Amsterdam funeral show on Saturday. Called the “Sarco”, short for sarcophagus, the 3D-printed machine invented by Australian euthanasia
Euthanasia Activist Unveils 'Suicide Machine' That's Also a CoffinChristian Post

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.