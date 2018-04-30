Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff
Goal.com
The forward made his return in the Uchendu Warriors' triumph over the Pride of Rivers after spending months on the sidelines. Sunday Adetunji is delighted after making his return in Abia Warriors' 2-1 victory over Rivers United in a Nigerian topflight …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!