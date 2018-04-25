 Sunday Oliseh says current Super Eagles team is one of the best - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sunday Oliseh says current Super Eagles team is one of the best – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Sunday Oliseh says current Super Eagles team is one of the best
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has stated that the current crop of players in the national team are of the one best assembled in years. Oliseh played for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2002 and went on to coach the team from 2015 till 2016
Eagles can win Croatian battle in midfield –OlisehNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.