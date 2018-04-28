Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song ‘Zobo’ — Nigeria Today

Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song ‘Zobo’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fresh out of the studio, talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge, better known on stage as Sunkanmi is out with another monster hit song titled, ‘Zobo’.

The new song connects with the popular new street dance vibe ‘Shakushaku’ via it’s beat; hence Zobo song x-rays the life of guys with sugar-coated mouth making effort to deceive ladies with flashy things of life.

Produced by young John, mix and mastered by Indomix, the new hit is currently streaming on number one spot on the Manchester UK Afrobeat fresh ten songs.

Sunkanmi is a multi award winning afropop artiste who has featured big acts in the Nigerian music industry that include YBNL Olamide in ‘For Body’, CDQ in ‘ Marry Joana’.

Not relenting, the talented songstress followed up with more singles that includes ‘ Follow you go’, `Everywhere and You’, amongst others.

Sunkanmi is however a graduate of Geophysics from Olabisi Onabanjo University and draws her musical inspiration from happenings around her and music legends both home and abroad.

As part of her 2018 aim, Sunkanmi is currently working on putting out an album before the end of the year

