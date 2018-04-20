 Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory
Goal.com
A moment of madness from full-back Samad Mullick reduced East Bengal down to 10 men and allowed Bengaluru to take control of the game… Bengaluru FC routed East Bengal 4-1 to win the inaugural edition of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium
Bengaluru rout East Bengal in Super Cup finalBusiness Standard
Super Cup final: Chhetri's twin goals lead Bengaluru to victoryThe Hindu
Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, Indian Super Cup 2018 final: Bengaluru FC rout East Bengal 4-1, lift trophyTimes Now
Odisha Television Ltd. –Hindustan Times –Goal.com –The Fan Garage (press release) (blog)
all 65 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.