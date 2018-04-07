'Super incompetent' NPP needs Obinim sticker - Mahama - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

‘Super incompetent’ NPP needs Obinim sticker – Mahama – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
'Super incompetent' NPP needs Obinim sticker – Mahama
Myjoyonline.com
Former President John Mahama has described the Akufo-Addo administration as "super incompetent" because it has failed to deliver on its promises. Addressing some party supporters on Saturday after a 'unity walk' in the Upper West Region capital Wa, he …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!