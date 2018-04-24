 Super Netball import policy to stay: CEO - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Super Netball import policy to stay: CEO
Netball Australia has confirmed its Super Netball import policy is here to stay amid a growing chorus calling for Australia to let its domestic competition become the English Premier League of world netball. Opinion has varied in the week since England
