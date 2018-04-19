Superb Timelapse Of Two Guys Breaking The Yosemite Speed Climbing Record [Video] — Nigeria Today

Superb Timelapse Of Two Guys Breaking The Yosemite Speed Climbing Record [Video]

What Ryan Sandes is to endurance running, Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds are to speed climbing.

Chances are you’ve seen pictures from Yosemite National Park over in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains, but the idea of climbing up The Nose, a sheer rock face on the famed ‘El Capitan’ rock formation, only appeals to a select few.

Now climbing that route is tough enough, but doing so in record-breaking speed requires next level dedication.

You’ll see that in abundance below, and here’s how Tristan Greszko set up his video on Vimeo:

On a cold, misty morning in late October 2017, after 11 previous attempts, Brad Gobright and Jim Reynolds broke the standing speed record on The Nose (formerly held by Alex Honnold and Hans Florine) with an unbelievable new time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, and 44 seconds. Watching this as it happened was one of the more incredible spectacles I’ve ever witnessed; an amazing display of superhuman mastery unlike anything I’ve seen before.

This makes for great viewing, and the track that drops around 1:50 is a banger:

About the only climbing I have done today is out of bed, and even that was touch and go.

