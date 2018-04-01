Supermodel Naomi Campbell causes mayhem on TwitterNG | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today

Supermodel Naomi Campbell causes mayhem on TwitterNG | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Why is Naomi Campbell in Nigeria?

First, it was this:

Then it became this:

Was a pleasure to meet His Excellency The President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to the launch of Eko Atlantic. HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK pic.twitter.com/Wme3BRGvp3 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 30, 2018

Everybody has questions

What the Fuck is Naomi Campbell doing in Lagos chillin with the president?

LMFAO Buhari is living his best life at 80+ — Alli O.G (@Onflood_) March 30, 2018

So Naomi Campbell was just strolling on the street looking for where to buy suya, and Buhari just met her? https://t.co/0AugzMy7Mm — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) March 30, 2018

Haba Malam Bashiru! So you’re telling us that Naomi Campbell was so overwhelmed by Buhari’s celebrity status, she asked for a photo with him? What caves have we been living in? Do you even know who this woman is? Buhari should be asking for her autograph… Ask Charles Taylor! https://t.co/hrcLYDIw8g — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) March 30, 2018

And bants

Hahahahaha! Nigerians! Behold your President! Buhari could not contain & control himself in the presence of Naomi Campbell that he shouted "Wow".

"Suicide Bomber from Adamawa" must hear this.

pic.twitter.com/KenkgivFw1 — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) March 31, 2018

Buhari came to Lagos and Ambode organized babe (Naomi Campbell) for him. Ambode Eleniyan. — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) March 30, 2018

Wait a minute. Tolu wants to clarify: Hear him out

Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his "honorary granddaughter". She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her. YOU’RE RAVING MAD WITH NOBODY TO TELL YOU. pic.twitter.com/f9hoAi8aPy — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 30, 2018

What does Buhari himself say?

Issa meme! Oshey mami water! Baba actually said “wow!” pic.twitter.com/VnzA0M3Y1f — Ose Anenih (@Papadonkee) March 30, 2018

They see me rollin’, they hatin’

Nigerian girls are angry I went for Naomi Campbell! Lmfaoooooooooooooooooo Fam! I have 10 months left as President. Let me live my best life… I can not come and kill myself. Mtcheewwww pic.twitter.com/mZqbfaYPMM — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) March 30, 2018

The disclaimer of all time

The award given to President Buhari of Nigeria was not given by The King Center, at the request of The King Center or by the children of #MLK and #CorettaScottKing. @MrFixNigeria — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) March 28, 2018

Presidential own goal

Buhari's team was not under pressure.

The opposition was not attacking them.

His overzealous defenders just turned and scored this own goal https://t.co/d9nTSW3PDs — Ebube Martin Luther's Inlaw (@akaebube) March 28, 2018

Don’t hype that table

Minus Bill Gates, every single person at the table has his/hands firmly in Nigeria's pockets, your pockets. These are not role models. In saner climes, a few of them might be in jail. https://t.co/y2LMzQ9XZJ — T. Rankïn' ∆ (@AfroVII) March 27, 2018

Mr Gates, we want our money direct

~ Please, if you are going to give Nigeria money, don’t give it to the government to help us invest. All you have to do is pick a location, we will line up to collect our money. Please sir, please. https://t.co/uPyXJaKGab — director D. (@dijiaderoGBA) March 28, 2018

How you become a vlogger

Age 6: “I want to be a doctor.”

Age 16: “I want to be a nurse.”

Age 19: “I’ll try accounting.”

Age 24: ”Hey guys, welcome back to my channel…” — kayyci (@kayyci) March 25, 2018

AND MORE…

“I didn’t know he had some plan towards my baby

She told her mom the boy next to her got her pregnant.. “oh mehn this girl has finished me” LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LI0WPWh0m0 — … (@gl0balK) March 30, 2018

(Check out the entire thread. There’s an important conversation)

Shaku Shaku on snow

I’m still trying to perfect my shaku shaku and this oyinbo babe just burst my head, what a shock @mreazi pic.twitter.com/s76qAelkIW — DeeClark (@GuessTheMaga) March 29, 2018

What money can buy

Our lecturer said that money may not buy you happiness but it does buy you a better quality of misery. I felt that. — princesa. (@yandatitus) March 26, 2018

Can we give Chris a break?

someone broke into the property and took photos of Chris Brown and his lady friend playing, She confirmed this. But of course, because it’s Chris, anything is used & made malicious. https://t.co/5hQxnnpS06 — IG: phemelosegoe (@RosegoldGiggles) March 29, 2018

Think about this

You gained attention, but loss respect. Was it worth it? — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) March 31, 2018

Which one is Mo Salah here?

(Scenes when either of the two behind visits the Aso Villa)

Someone out there needs this

First quarter of 2018 is gone. If you haven't achieved your goals for this quarter, not to worry, you still have three quarters in 2018. All your dreams and plans are valid and are achievable. Please don't give up! — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) March 30, 2018

