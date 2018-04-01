 Supermodel Naomi Campbell causes mayhem on TwitterNG | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today
Supermodel Naomi Campbell causes mayhem on TwitterNG | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Why is Naomi Campbell in Nigeria?

First, it was this:

Then it became this:

Everybody has questions

And bants

Wait a minute. Tolu wants to clarify: Hear him out

What does Buhari himself say?

They see me rollin’, they hatin’

The disclaimer of all time

Presidential own goal

Don’t hype that table

Mr Gates, we want our money direct

How you become a vlogger

AND MORE…

“I didn’t know he had some plan towards my baby

(Check out the entire thread. There’s an important conversation)

Shaku Shaku on snow

What money can buy

Can we give Chris a break?

Think about this

Which one is Mo Salah here?

(Scenes when either of the two behind visits the Aso Villa)

Someone out there needs this

