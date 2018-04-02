Supermodel Naomi Campbell urges Vogue to launch African edition - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Supermodel Naomi Campbell urges Vogue to launch African edition – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Supermodel Naomi Campbell urges Vogue to launch African edition
Naija247news
LAGOS, April 1 – Supermodel Naomi Campbell said on Sunday that Vogue magazine should launch an African edition to recognise the continent's contribution to a global fashion industry that has been criticised for its lack of diversity. Campbell, who was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!