Supporters angry as MFM FC drops points against Rivers Utd - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The News Agency of Nigeria reports the supporters were not happy with the referee's decision not to award what they claimed was clear cut penalties to MFM after infringements on their players in the first half. By The Eagle Online On Apr 23, 2018
