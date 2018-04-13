 Supreme Court affirms Election of Ikpeazu, fines Nwosu N4m — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an application filed by Mr Friday Nwosu, praying the court to disqualify Mr Okezie Ikpeazu as democratically elected governor of Abia. Nwosu, a governorship aspirant in the 2014 PDP governorship primaries had challenged the nomination and emergence of Ikpeazu as the state governor on the grounds that he submitted “false’’ tax papers to INEC. He had urged the court to nullify the election of Ikpeazu and declare him (Nwosu) the governor of Abia.

