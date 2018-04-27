Supreme Court Did Not Nullify Pinnick Board’s Election – NFF — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court Did Not Nullify Pinnick Board’s Election – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday in Abuja assured that there was no reason to get worried about a Supreme Court decision on the 2014 elections into its Executive Committee. The football body, on its twitter handle some moments after the court’s ruling, said the Supreme Court in Abuja did not nullify Amaju Pinnick’s […]

The post Supreme Court Did Not Nullify Pinnick Board’s Election – NFF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

