Supreme Court voids sack of 860 Nigerians by Mobil after 18 years — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court voids sack of 860 Nigerians by Mobil after 18 years
The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated over 860 Nigerians sacked by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited employed before the year 2000, as security officers. The sacked staff worked under a unit of the company named Supernumerary Police officers (SPY). In a unanimous decision of five justices, the Supreme Court held that it was illogical and without […]
Supreme Court voids sack of 860 Nigerians by Mobil after 18 years
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!