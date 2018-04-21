 Supreme Court voids sack of 860 Nigerians by Mobil after 18 years — Nigeria Today
Supreme Court voids sack of 860 Nigerians by Mobil after 18 years

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated over 860 Nigerians sacked by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited employed before the year 2000, as security officers. The sacked staff worked under a unit of the company named Supernumerary Police officers (SPY). In a unanimous decision of five justices, the Supreme Court held that it was illogical and without […]

