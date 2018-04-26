Surely This Two-Year-Old Drummer Can’t Be Two? [Video] — Nigeria Today

Surely This Two-Year-Old Drummer Can’t Be Two? [Video]

Whoop-Dee F*cking Do, man.

That’s how much I care about a two-year-old drummer on the other side of the world, but Lennox Howard Noble is proving rather popular across the internet.

Fair play to him, because for most of us the terrible twos means soiling ourselves and causing absolute chaos.

I’m done feigning interest here, so over to Lennox to do his thing.

Oh, by the way, he’s drumming to Speak Life’s “I Can”, and apparently he didn’t miss a single beat:

Cool.

