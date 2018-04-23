Surgery-Free 41-Year-Old Woman Gets Mistaken For 20-Year-Old — Nigeria Today

Surgery-Free 41-Year-Old Woman Gets Mistaken For 20-Year-Old

You know when someone pulls out the line, “is this your?”, while pointing at your mom? It can be super awkward, as most of the time it’s a move to get on your mom’s good side for whatever reason.

But when it comes to 41-year-old Shimmi Munshi from the UK, that question is posed to her son all the time because, well, she really does look the same age as him, reports HuffPost.

“I’ve always looked young. As my friends began ageing, I seemed to go in the opposite direction, but I’ve no idea why,” she added. “I didn’t notice it particularly, but all my friends did. They were all moaning that I’d discovered the secret of eternal youth and they wanted me to share it.”

Munshi and her son, below:

And Munshi and her partner:

And below, with her niece:



She explained that there’s no secret to her looks, and her skin care routine is really basic:

“I have never spent a lot of money on beauty products, though of course, I take care of myself; I drink green tea and I don’t smoke or drink booze. I’m a member of the local gym, and I drink lots of water.”

And then there’s the case for great genetics; both her parents look great in their old age.

Of course, if you’re just not all that good at keeping away from alcohol, Skin Renewal has a team of professionals who are more than willing to give you a few pointers, no matter what your issue.

Forever young.

[source:huffingtonpost]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

