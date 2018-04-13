Surprise gold for Nigeria's Tobiloba Amusan - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Surprise gold for Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan – Vanguard
|
Surprise gold for Nigeria's Tobiloba Amusan
Vanguard
South Africa's Caster Semenya shrugged off controversy over her right to compete after completing a Commonwealth Games double with victory in the women's 800 metres on Friday. The 27-year-old, who identifies as a woman but has elevated testosterone …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!