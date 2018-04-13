 Surprise gold for Nigeria's Tobiloba Amusan - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Surprise gold for Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


OntheBox

Surprise gold for Nigeria's Tobiloba Amusan
Vanguard
South Africa's Caster Semenya shrugged off controversy over her right to compete after completing a Commonwealth Games double with victory in the women's 800 metres on Friday. The 27-year-old, who identifies as a woman but has elevated testosterone
Team Nigeria in cloud nine over Amusan's GoldThe Nation Newspaper
Preview – Commonwealth GamesOntheBox (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.