Suspect: I deserted army for fear of Boko Haram - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Suspect: I deserted army for fear of Boko Haram – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Suspect: I deserted army for fear of Boko Haram
The Nation Newspaper
A DISMISSED Lance Corporal, Emmanuel Anthony, yesterday said he deserted the army for fear of being killed by Boko Haram insurgents. He was paraded at the 81 Division headquarters in Lagos along with 12 others, including three dismissed personnel …
