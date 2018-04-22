Suspected cultist dies during initiation in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Suspected cultist dies during initiation in Lagos

… as one soldier, two suspected cultists shot during shoot-out

By Evelyn Usman

An unidentified youth has lost his life shortly after being initiated into Eiye confraternity in Eginrin Depression area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Over 50 youths as gathered, converged inside a bush in the community, Monday, where the initiation process was ongoing.

Midway into it, a troop from 174 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Ikorodu, swooped on the youths, thereby resulting in a shoot-out.

At the end of the gun duel, 25 suspected cultists were arrested while two of them sustained bullet wounds.

A soldier according to the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Maj. Gen. Enobong Udoh, also sustained bullet wounds.

Udoh who spoke through 9 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said ” In continuation of the crackdown on criminal elements and cultists in and around Lagos and Ogun states, the troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army have yet again arrested 23 suspected cultists in the Eginrin Depression area of Ikorodu on April 16 , 2018 where over 50 suspected cultists from “Eiye” confraternity were conducting physical training for new recruits, initiation and planning of robbery/kidnap activities.

“Their arrest followed an intensive surveillance and intelligence report to uncover the locations and activities of the cult group.

Their arrest was preceded by shootout between the troops of 174 Battalion Ikorodu and the cultists after which, 23 of the suspected cultists were arrested while others escaped.

Two of the suspects sustained varying degrees of gunshots wounds, one of the suspected newly recruited cultist died as a result of injuries inflicted on him during the cult initiation.

“However, one of the gallant soldiers while combatting the cultists sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately evacuated.

The soldier and the 2 wounded cultists are receiving treatment at the Battalion’s Medical Reception Station.

“Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, five machetes, four Jack knives, two table knives, three locally fabricated axes with nail-like edges, five mobile phones, one parcel containing substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

” Also, ATM cards, eight identity cards, nine passport photographs, packets of condom, rings and a variety of charms were recovered”, he said.

The post Suspected cultist dies during initiation in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

