 Suspected fraudster targeting MPs arraigned in court - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Suspected fraudster targeting MPs arraigned in court – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Suspected fraudster targeting MPs arraigned in court
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
The man suspected to have hatched a scheme to con some members of parliament was Tuesday morning arraigned in court after he was arrested in a hotel in Tanzania on Sunday. The court granted police four days to detain the suspect Benson Wazir Chacha as

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.