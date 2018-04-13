Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Open Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Killing 26 - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Open Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Killing 26 – Graphic Photos
According to News Agency of Nigeria, armed bandits invaded two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The assailants reportedly attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.
The incident occurred on Thursday, April 12, 2018. At least over 26 people were killed at the mining site. It was also gathered that when residents from the nearby Jarkuka came later to join the Kuru-kuru survivors in burying the dead, the gunmen attacked again, and killed more people.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident and issued the statement below..
“We are aware of the attack but I cannot give you details now until my commissioner is fully briefed”, Shehu told.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!