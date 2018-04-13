Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Open Fire On Villagers In Zamfara State, Killing 26 - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Gradually, human lives in Nigeria has been greatly devalued since the advent of President Buhari’s administration. Day after day in Nigeria, people die like cows and suffix to say, cows are better worth to humans in Nigeria today, courtesy the way the FG have treated the ethnic genocide purportedly going on in the country.

At the North East, the insurgent group, Boko Haram are racking havoc and the Federal Government have even offered to give these dreaded terrorists amnesty while in the North central, Fulani Herdsmen are murdering people in large numbers, especially in Benue, Taraba, Zamfar and etc. This time around, Zamfara has witnessed yet another massacre as its residence woke up this morning.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, armed bandits invaded two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The assailants reportedly attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 12, 2018. At least over 26 people were killed at the mining site. It was also gathered that when residents from the nearby Jarkuka came later to join the Kuru-kuru survivors in burying the dead, the gunmen attacked again, and killed more people.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident and issued the statement below..

“We are aware of the attack but I cannot give you details now until my commissioner is fully briefed”, Shehu told.