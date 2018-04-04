Suspected herders allegedly invade Abuja church, steal money, others — Nigeria Today

Suspected herders allegedly invade Abuja church, steal money, others

Suspected herdsmen have invaded the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Angwan Kwaso, Tunga-Maje community of Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory, carting away funds, phones and other personal effects.

The Guardian gathered that the gunmen, numbering four and in army and para military attire, failed in their bid to abduct three women who had come for vigil.

It was learnt that the bandits were scared away by sound of the bottle thrown in their direction by the leader of the church, Prophet John Oladejo, which they mistook as gunshot and hurriedly flee, leaving behind the captured women.

Reliving the incident, one of the targets, Mrs. Bose Komolafe noted: “As they came midnight, they were four in number, one of them stayed outside with his face covered, two of them wore army uniform, while the remaining two wore civil defence uniforms.

When they entered the church, they ordered everyone to lie down and asked after the pastor. Then the Prophet stood up, and after searching everyone, they took our phones, money and other valuables.

“They asked Daddy (prophet) where was his gun and he told them to introduce themselves first. Then one of them used a stick and hit him while another one beat him up, asking him where he kept his money and phone.”

She went on: “After robbing us, they took four women away, including Daddy’s wife. They also took me with my daughter. On getting outside, they asked me to go back, while my daughter was taken away. On their way inside the bush, they told one of the women to go back, and then left with the remaining three, asking Daddy to pay N5 million for their release.

“Immediately they left, Daddy followed them, and saw the woman that was released and asked her where the other women were, but was told that they had taken then away.

“Then Daddy came back, took a bottle of soft drink within the church premises threw it in the direction of the bandits and it hit a rock, sounding like a gunshot. They consequently fired back and ran away, leaving the three women behind.”

Asked how she knew the attackers were herdsmen, she said: “When they were inside the church, they were using the sounds used in controlling cows to communicate and they came with guns and cutlasses.

Mrs. Komolafe said the Zuba Police Station was notified and its officers visited the church in the morning to fortify the locality.

A resident, Deacon Akinlami Aduragbem, appealed to government to deploy security agents in the area to forestall a repeat of the Benue occurrence.

