 Suspected jihadists kill 40 Tuaregs in north Mali - governor - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Suspected jihadists kill 40 Tuaregs in north Mali – governor – Yahoo News

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Hindustan Times

Suspected jihadists kill 40 Tuaregs in north Mali – governor
Yahoo News
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Suspected jihadists killed 40 ethnic Tuaregs, including women and children, in two attacks in northern Mali's Menaka region, the regional governor said on Saturday. Menaka governor Daouda Maiga said the attacks happened in the remote
Suspected jihadists kill over 30 Tuaregs in MaliVanguard
Suspected extremists kill over 30 Tuaregs in Mali: sourcesArab News
Suspected Jihadists Kill More Than 40 Tuaregs in Mali – ReportsSputnik International
Deutsche Welle
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.