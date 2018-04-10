Suspected Killer Herdsmen Kills 8, Injures 3 At Popular Drinking Spot In Plateau State 1 — Nigeria Today

Suspected Killer Herdsmen Kills 8, Injures 3 At Popular Drinking Spot In Plateau State 1

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen last Sunday night, opened fire on fun-seekers at a popular pub in Nding community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing eight persons. Spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Matthias Tyopev, who confirmed the incident said five persons were killed while three others were injured […]

The post Suspected Killer Herdsmen Kills 8, Injures 3 At Popular Drinking Spot In Plateau State 1 appeared first on Timeofgist.

