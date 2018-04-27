Suspected oil thieves abandon 1.8m litres of crude oil in Rivers - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Suspected oil thieves abandon 1.8m litres of crude oil in Rivers – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Suspected oil thieves abandon 1.8m litres of crude oil in Rivers
The Punch
Suspected oil thieves took to their heels and abandoned about 1.8 million litres of crude oil believed to have been stolen from pipelines, the Nigerian Navy has said. The Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, Capt. Victor Choji, showed the …
