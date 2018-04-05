Suspected underworld kingpin's arrival at police station makes officers 'queasy' – court hears - News24 — Nigeria Today

Suspected underworld kingpin’s arrival at police station makes officers ‘queasy’ – court hears – News24



News24 Suspected underworld kingpin's arrival at police station makes officers 'queasy' – court hears

News24

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, and some co-accused in his extortion case, have had a rough time with police while trying to be law-abiding citizens, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday. They have been trying to report to …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

