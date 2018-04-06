Suspects Re-arrest: IGP Reinstates Kogi CP, Janga — Nigeria Today

Suspects Re-arrest: IGP Reinstates Kogi CP, Janga

The Nigeria Police Force has reinstated Kogi State Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, who was removed after six suspects escaped from police custody in his state. Confirming the news to journalists, the spokesperson of the Kogi state police command, William Aya, said CP Janga returned to office on Tuesday, April 3 on the order of […]

The post Suspects Re-arrest: IGP Reinstates Kogi CP, Janga appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

