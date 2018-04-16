Suspension: Constituents Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Suspension: Constituents Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omo-Agege

Following the suspension of the senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the National Assembly, the people of Delta Central Senatorial District that he represents have condemned the action of the lawmakers, even as they passed a vote of confidence on him. They however said his suspension was a violation of their right to quality representation in the […]

The post Suspension: Constituents Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omo-Agege appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

